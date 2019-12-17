Tepid response, but finance ministry not looking to extend dispute resolution scheme

The scheme was proposed in the Budget with the objective of settling pending disputes of service tax and central excise in the Budget.

The finance ministry is not contemplating any extension to the legacy dispute resolution scheme for pending indirect tax cases even though it has received applications for less than 10% of the total amount estimated to be under litigation at various forums, according to official sources. With the year-end deadline for the scheme looming, only 55,693 applications with tax dispute amounting to Rs. 29,557.3 crore have come to the tax department.

At the time of launch on September 1, the department had said that a total of nearly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore was locked up in 1.83 lakh cases at various quasi-judicial, appellate and judicial forums under service tax and central excise put together.

The scheme, also known Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019, was proposed in the Budget with the objective of settling pending disputes of service tax and central excise in the Budget. It is meant to be a one-time window to eligible persons to declare their tax dues and pay the same in accordance with the provisions.

Sources said that more taxpayers are likely to submit resolution applications in the remaining time as the scheme provides for concessions that have never been offered to taxpayers before. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked its principal chief commissioners to be more proactive in persuading eligible taxpayers to take benefit of the Sabka Vishwas Scheme.

The relief under the scheme varies from 40% to 70% of the tax dues for cases other than voluntary disclosure cases, depending on the amount of tax dues involved. The scheme also provides relief from payment of interest and penalty. For voluntary disclosures, the relief is regarding waiver of interest and penalty on payment of full tax dues disclosed. The person discharged under the scheme shall also not be liable for prosecution.

As reported by FE earlier, the CBIC has made it clear that the performance of the field formations would be adjudged in terms of their outreach and ability to persuade the taxpayers to avail the scheme. The principal chief commissioners or chief commissioners of CGST, who have the information of eligible taxpayers readily available with them, have been asked to proactively contact these taxpayers numbering about 1.8 lakh, sources said.

Under this scheme, relief is to the tune of 70% of the duty involved is Rs. 50 lakh or less and 50% if it is more than Rs. 50 lakh. In cases of outstanding arrears of revenue, the relief is 60% of the duty amount if it is Rs. 50 lakh or less and 40% if it is more than Rs. 50 lakh.

Barring some exceptions, there is full waiver of interest and penalty along with exemption from prosecution in all these cases.