Temporary breather: IIP rises, CPI inflation eases

Retail inflation hit 6.58% in February, having eased from a 68-month peak of 7.59% in January.

Industrial output rose 2% y-o-y in January, against a revised 0.1% in December 2019, but growth for October 2019 was revised down sharply to -6.6% from -3.8% reported earlier. Retail inflation hit 6.58% in February, having eased from a 68-month peak of 7.59% in January.

Inflation may continue to moderate as crude oil and vegetable prices remain subdued. But as Covid-19 outbreak spreads, IIP could remain under pressure.