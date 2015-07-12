Telangana to set up power projects totalling 25,OOO MW

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said his government will set up power projects totalling 25,000 MW by investing over Rs 90,000 crore in the next four years.

Rao, who inaugurated a bus body building unit set up by Deccan Auto Limited at Kodakanchi village in Medak district, asserted that Telangana would become a power surplus state and suffer no power cuts in future.

“There were some power cuts last year. We have undertaken works to hike the present thermal power capacity of 4,320 MW to 25,000 MW in the next four years with Rs 91,500 crore investment,” he said.

On his government’s efficiency, he said it issued permission letters to 17 industries in just 12 days.

The bus body manufacturing unit, he inaugurated, is set up with an investment of Rs 250 crore and can manufacture 3,000 units a year.

The facility will serve both domestic and export markets in Asia and Africa where the group has a big presence in cement and steel sectors, according to the promoters of Deccan Auto.

The Chief Minister also handed over symbolic keys to Goa, Amritsar and Chandigarh Transport Corporations.

Deccan Auto has received order for 18m-long vestibule buses from Pune Municipal Corporation.

It already has order for 300 plus buses, which is going to go up to 1000.