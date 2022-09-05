Tea exports during current first half rises to 96.89 million kg

Exports of tea during the first six months January to June 2022 has increased to 96.89 million kg as compared to 86.46 million kg in the similar previous period.

According to Tea Board data, the largest importer traditionally has been the CIS block where exports had slightly fallen to 20.58 million kg during the current six months against 21.04 million kg in the previous period of 2021.

According to an official of Indian Tea Association (ITA), the fall had been due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which has hit shipment logistics hard.

Among the CIS block, Russia has been the major importer which stood at 14.76 million kg as compared to 15.88 million kg in the similar previous period.

After CIS, UAE has been the major importer at 15.86 million kg during the current first six months as against 6.76 million kg in the previous similar period.

Exports to Iran touched 11.43 million kg in the current first half as against 10.04 million kg in the previous period.

Due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the exporters also could not tap the market and exports during the current period stood at 1.35 million kg.

Total value of exports in rupee terms increased to Rs 2,532.67 crore in the current first half as compared to Rs 2306.77 crore in the previous similar period.

According to the board, estimated production during July 2022 was 152.57 million kg as compared to 180.45 million kg in the same month in 2021.

The ITA official said the decline in production had been been due to erratic climatic conditions.