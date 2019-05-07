Tax returns in FY19 seem low because of delayed filing barred, says CBDT

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 4:56:31 AM

Finance Act, 2017 was amended in April last year to mandate that a revised return for an earlier year could be furnished only up to the end of the subsequent assessment year and not further.

Tax returns, FY19, tax filing, income tax, CBDT, economy news, financial express, financial express newspaper, financial express epaper, financial express today, financial express epaper todayTax returns in FY19 seem low because of delayed filing filing barred, says CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday said that income-tax (IT) e-returns filed in FY18 and the previous few years were inflated as these included returns for not just the assessment year concerned but for substantial number of returns belonging to earlier years as well.

However, Finance Act, 2017 was amended in April last year to mandate that a revised return for an earlier year could be furnished only up to the end of the subsequent assessment year and not further. This meant that in FY19, taxpayers could file returns for that year and a smaller number of returns belonging to the previous year. Due to this, the e-filing numbers recorded in FY19 are not comparable with those filed in FY18, CBDT said in a statement.

However, the fact remains that till FY18, the government used to cite the tax base inclusive of the substantial numbers of revised returns from the previous years and claimed this to be a sign of rapidly expanding tax base. It hasn’t still released the returns data specific to only the respective assessment years.

On its official website, the CBDT has published the e-return filing numbers for any year including revised returns since FY12. Furthermore, even in the annual time-series data published by the board, the e-filing numbers are published in financial year terms, which leaves no scope for determining number of returns filed for in a particular assessment year only.  As FE had reported, the e-returns filed in the last fiscal contracted by 1% to 6.68 crore from 6.74 crore in FY18.

The board said that during FY18, out of a total of 6.74 crore returns, 5.47 crore were filed for the same year. In comparison, during FY19, a total of 6.68 crore e-returns were filed included 6.49 crore of that year, marking an annual increase of almost 19%. It said that during FY18, apart from the returns for the AY17-18, nearly 1.21 crore ITRs were filed for AY16-17.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Tax returns in FY19 seem low because of delayed filing barred, says CBDT
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition