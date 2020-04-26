Tax officers suggest higher tax on super rich and e-commerce firms, Covid cess, more to boost economy

IRSA recommended incentivizing compliance through tax discounts and rebates in percentage points. Representational Image: Reuters

The Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA) – a national body of tax officers has recommended the government to tax the super-rich, increase the surcharge on foreign companies in India, levy additional one-time cess of 4 per cent on account of Covid relief, incentivize contribution to PM CARES Fund through tax incentives, introduce new tax saving scheme to mobilize more funds etc., among the short term measures (three-six months) for revenue mobilization. The recommendations are part of a paper called Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 Epidemic (F.O.RC.E) submitted to the Central Board of Direct Taxes on the economic impetus to fight the pandemic and revive the economy.

The paper, submitted by 50 IRS officers, said that high-income earners can be taxed through two alternative means for a limited or fixed period of time – “raising highest slab rate to 40 per cent for total income levels above a min. threshold of Rs 1 crore or re-introduction of the wealth tax for those with a net wealth of Rs 5 crores or more.”

As opposed to surcharges, the paper noted that cess are more broad-based since they are levied on every taxpayer even as they are likely to mobilize more revenue as well. Hence, it recommended that “an additional one-time cess of 4 per cent on account of CovidRelief (could be called COVID Relief Cess) could help finance capital investment in COVID Relief work. The extra revenue mobilized on this account could be between Rs. 15000 – 18000 crores.” The current rate of cess is 4 per cent including 2 per cent health cess and 2 per cent education cess.

Also read: Public’s desire for cash reserve amid lockdown, weak credit by banks push cash in hand to highest level

Even though the donation made to PM CARES Fund are eligible for tax deduction under section 80G, the tax officers body asked for further incentivizing for taxpayers to contribute more into it. It suggested deduction to the fund and CM Relief Funds should be allowed as a deduction “over next few years (say, within a span of 3 years) instead of just in FY 2020-21, at the option of the assessee.”

Among the mid-term, nine-12 months, measures for the government to mobilize revenue, according to IRSA, must include incentivizing compliance through tax discounts and rebates in percentage points “considering the genuine hardships faced by the taxpayers during this global crisis,” the note said. It also called for increasing the equalization levy, on foreign companies operating in India without a permanent base, following the Finance Bill, 2020 recently proposed to include earnings by e-commerce operators from their supply or services and tax at a rate of 2 per cent.

“The increased business of these e-commerce/ online streaming/ web services companies provides an opportunity to increase the said tax rates by 1 per cent, that is, from 6 per cent to 7 per cent for ad services, and from 2 per cent to 3 per cent for e-commerce,” IRSA said in its recommendations. The equalization levy collected stood at Rs 550 crores for FY18 and Rs 939 crores for FY19. The increase in the levy is likely to contribute a “good amount” as users’ dependence on online commerce has let the online commerce or digital economy to flourish.