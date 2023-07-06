Target to procure coarse cereals set at 2.62 MT

To incentivise the farming and distribution of coarse grains – jowar, bajra and ragi — under the public distribution system (PDS), the government on Wednesday fixed a high procurement target of 2.61 million tonne (MT) for the kharif marketing season 2023-24 (October-September).

In the current season (2022-23), around 1 MT of nutri-cereals have been procured from the farmers from Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. In the 2021-22 season, 0.65 MT of coarse grains was purchased under the MSP operations.

After the national conference of food ministers of states and union territories, the food ministry has said that 2.23 MT of coarse cereals or millets would be distributed through PDS.

According to a food ministry official, the government is aiming at increasing procurement of coarse grains under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations to 4 – 5 MT in the next couple of years. The major coarse grains crop covered under MSP are jowar,bajra, ragi, maize and barley.

The National Food Security Act (NFSA) stipulates monthly distribution of 5 kg of foodgrains – rice, wheat and coarse cereals per head to 800 million beneficiaries. However, the Food corporation of India and state agencies only procure rice and wheat for distribution under PDS.

Currently around 54 MT of rice and wheat annually are distributed to NFSA beneficiaries. FCI and state agencies purchase foodgrains under MSP operation mostly from Pujab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In April 2018, millets were rebranded as ‘nutri cereals’ and the government declared it the national year of millets with the objective of generating more production and consumption. The United Nation General Assembly is celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millet.

Millets are primarily grown during the kharif season in rainfed areas as these crops are less water and need much less agricultural inputs than rice and wheat.

The food ministers’s conference also discussed implementation of the government initiatives such as the SMART–PDS scheme, end-to-end computerization of procurement and distribution of foodgrains, transformation of Fair Price Shops, route optimization study to bring down the distance involved in intra-State distribution and diversification of food basket through distribution of coarse grains or millets etc.