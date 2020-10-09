Tamil Nadu ties up with World Economic Forum to set up advanced manufacturing hub

The advanced manufacturing hub or AMHUB is one of the 19 platforms designed by WEF.

The Tamil Nadu government, through its nodal investment promotion and facilitation agency Guidance, has partnered with World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish what it described as India’s first advanced manufacturing hub (AMHUB) in the state.

With the hub being in place, the state will benefit from collaborations between business and the government that maximise the potential of industrial development strategies and highlight globally.

To attract high-tech organisations, Tamil Nadu needs an ecosystem for advanced manufacturing and needs to providea fillip to the development of industrial corridors and clusters, smart cities. Now, Tamil Nadu will be able to harness opportunities in the sectors of electronics, electric mobility, solar energy and textiles through collaboration with AMHUB.

The advanced manufacturing hub or AMHUB is one of the 19 platforms designed by WEF. This platform focuses on engaging entire regional production ecosystems to identify and address regional opportunities and challenges brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) by amplifying regional success stories, sharing best practices and incubating new partnerships. As per WEF, the Fourth Industrial Revolution can be described as the advent of cyber-physical systems involving entirely new capabilities for people and machines.

Neeraj Mittal, CEO & MD, Guidance, said: “As an important contributor to the manufacturing sector in India, Tamil Nadu will utilise the AMHUB to adopt IoT (Internet of Things) and other emerging technologies for advanced manufacturing to sustain and create new avenues of manufacturing growth.”

According to Guidance, AMHUB will help the production ecosystem in Tamil Nadu by identifying and addressing regional opportunities brought by the 4IR.