Tamil Nadu signs 59 MoUs for over Rs 35K crore investments

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a total of 59 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with companies for setting up various projects, entailing a cumulative investment of Rs 35,208 crore, which would create employment opportunities for 76,795 people.

The major companies that signed the MoUs include Dalmia Bharat Green Vision, Adani Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro, TVS Motors, Ultratech Cement, Nxtra by Airtel phase-2, Hindustan Unilever at the Investors Conclave organised by the Industries Department in Coimbatore and presided over by chief minister M K Stalin.

An MoU was also exchanged for establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) by Dassault Systems in partnership with TIDCO. The company has proposed to establish the CoE for Rs 212 crore in Chennai for enabling the aerospace and defence companies/start-ups to utilise the design and engineering tools available for new product development using high-end 3D equipment/tools/hardware and software.

This centre will also undertake skilling of the engineering, polytechnic and ITI students in Tamil Nadu, upgradation of the industry workforce, government tool room and training centre staff and researchers in Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister has laid the foundation stones for 13 projects with an investment commitment of Rs 13,413 crore and employment potential for about 11,681 persons. Foundation stones were laid for companies like Yotta, ZF Wabco and Britannia Industries. Stalin has also inaugurated 10 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 3,928 crore which would employ up to 3,944 people. The companies include Nxtra by Airtel Phase- 1, Ampere vehicles and Motherson Auto Solutions Phase 1.

The total investment committed in the above 82 projects is Rs 52,549 crore and would provide employment opportunities to 92,420 persons, said a government release.

The projects are coming up in 22 districts across the state such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari.