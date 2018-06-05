Tamil Nadu exempts textile job working/service units from e-way bill

The Tamil Nadu government has exempted job working and service units related to yarn, fabrics and garments from generation of e-way bill.

The Tamil Nadu government has exempted job working and service units related to yarn, fabrics and garments from generation of e-way bill. There are hundreds of job working units located in and around Tirupur, involved in stitching, ironing, cleaning, embroidering, among other activities.

The state government has issued a notification stating that no e-way bill is required for the transport of consignment with value of goods not exceeding Rs 1 lakh and a list of goods notified by it, which include textile products like hank yarns, and job work/services related to yarn, fabric and garments.