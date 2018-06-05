​​​
  3. Tamil Nadu exempts textile job working/service units from e-way bill

There are hundreds of job working units located in and around Tirupur, involved in stitching, ironing, cleaning, embroidering, among other activities.

June 5, 2018
The Tamil Nadu government has exempted job working and service units related to yarn, fabrics and garments from generation of e-way bill. There are hundreds of job working units located in and around Tirupur, involved in stitching, ironing, cleaning, embroidering, among other activities.

The state government has issued a notification stating that no e-way bill is required for the transport of consignment with value of goods not exceeding Rs 1 lakh and a list of goods notified by it, which include textile products like hank yarns, and job work/services related to yarn, fabric and garments.

