Tamil Nadu announces Rs 3,280-crore Covid relief package

Destitute people and elderly will get cooked food at their place of residence, he said. (Twitter image)

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a Rs 3,280-crore special relief package for people whose livelihood has taken a hit due to the curbs put in place for battling coronavirus. The state government had announced a complete lockdown of the state from Tuesday till March 31 to prevent the spread of Covid -19.

Under the assistance plan, people with ‘rice’ ration cards will get Rs 1,000 cash assistance and all card holders will get essential commodities – rice, dal, cooking oil and sugar – free of cost in April. Besides, auto drivers and construction workers will get a special assistance of Rs 1,000, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy told the state assembly. Section 144 of CrPc would be in force during the lockdown period in the state. The families of migrant labourers will get 15 kilogram rice, one kilogram dal and cooking oil for free. Destitute people and elderly will get cooked food at their place of residence, he said.

The ration cardholders who couldn’t buy essential commodities in March can buy their quota in April. The government has announced free supply of 15 kg rice, 1 kg each of cooking oil and lentils for construction and unorganised sector workers from other states identified by the district collector or welfare boards of the concerned sector. The state will continue supply of subsidised food at Amma Canteens apart from setting up of kitchens for supply of food for destitutes across the state.

Bseides Rs 1,000 cash assistance, registered pavement vendors will get Rs 1,000 through the public distribution system and two days’ special wages for those who had worked under the MNREGA.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the release of Rs 500 crore to fight coronavirus outbreak in the state. The state, as of Tuesday afternoon, has 15 Covid positive cases (including the one discharged) reported.