Talks between cement cos, unions over fresh wage settlement to be held today

Amidst challenging times and excess capacity, the new four-year national wage settlement talks between cement manufacturers and unions will take place in Chennai on Friday.

The vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, N Srinivasan, who was successfully stewarding the earlier wage settlements since 1992, has been authorised by the Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) this time too to deal with the trade unions on the fresh wage settlement. The new wage settlement is effective April 1, 2018 for four years.

Some of the representatives of cement companies under the leadership of Srinivasan will begin holding talks with the leaders of politically-affiliated unions such as INTUC, AITUC, CITU, BMS, HMS and DMK here in Chennai on Friday. It assumes significance at a time when the cement industry production capacity has gone up from 25 million tonne in 1992 to 400 million tonne now.

The fresh wage settlement is expected to cover over 1.2 lakh workers, representing 100 plants of at least 22 member companies of CMA.

Over the years, all the earlier settlements went through peacefully and ensured industrial harmony as far as cement sector is concerned, said N Srinivasan. The wage settlement was equal to all the workers across the plants and across states and this time too, we hope the settlement will be as smooth as last time, he added.

It may be recalled there was an increase of `6,000 a month on basic salary to all factory workers in the earlier wage settlement which took place in 2014. With other benefits, a worker would have earned close to `10,000 a month at the fourth year of settlement, he added.

“The sector is not as rosy as earlier. It has just started to look up. The industry is hopeful that the demand will pick up in the coming days during the year. Since I was entrusted with the tough job like earlier, it is going to be a challenging task for me to deal with the trade unions and I believe at least four to five sittings may be required to ensure peaceful wage negotiation,” Srinivasan said.

According to him, those member companies who took part in the earlier wage negotiations have implemented the recommendations accordingly and the non-participants, including some of the MNCs, too followed us in implementing the same wages over the years. Cement industry is the benevolent pay master.

He said that in 1992 wage settlement, the workers got a monthly wage hike of `600 and then it was increased to `890 in 1996. In 2000, the hike was `2,000 and it was `1,550 in 2005. The wage hike further jumped to `3,500 a month in the 2010 wage settlements and then to `6,000 in 2014 wage settlement. All these hikes were on basic pay.