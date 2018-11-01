Taking Ease of Doing Business to the last mile: Focus on making people feel reforms, says DIPP secy

The World Bank measured Delhi and Mumbai’s business environment for these rankings.

After stupendous success of moving up 23 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business list for 2019, the ultimate goal and challenge of the Narendra Modi-led government is to make people across the country feel the reforms, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion’s (DIPP) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek told The Indian Express. India has made a huge progress in the World Bank’s ranking by jumping 53 ranks in the last two years.

“The most important thing is that whatever reforms we carry out have to be felt by the people. And initially, the reforms that were done in 2016 and 2017 are getting reflected now. And some of them were done in 2015 also,” Abhishek said in an exclusive interaction with the newspaper while adding that India hopes to make further progress to the top of these rankings and expects the full impact of reforms introduced by the government by next year.

The government has so far been successful to ensure that the impact of these reforms is being felt by people because of the strong communication between government, its agencies and other stakeholders. To do that, according to Ramesh Abhishek, the DIPP, agencies and other departments concerned used to communicate the reforms to the stakeholders and seek their feedback.

After receiving feedback from stakeholders, “If it (any reform) is not working, what is the problem? Then we again corrected our reforms, online systems, rules or anything else. So, this continuous work is being done,” he added.

The World Bank measured Delhi and Mumbai’s business environment for these rankings. The reform process, however, is not limited or restricted to the World Bank as the government is running an exercise in states since 2015, Abhishek added. Over 90% of the reforms, which are part of the government’s action plan, have been implemented by 15 states.

“If you see the ranking of states (which was released earlier this year) on the ease of doing business, the improvement in their business environment is much more dramatic,” Abhishek noted.

He added that while demonetisation does not have any impact directly on the ranking, GST reform too does not have that much impact as the World Bank sees calendar year, which is January to December, and GST reform was done in July.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India can crack into top 50 if it improves on parameters such as time taken for registering real estate, starting business and enforcement of contracts.