Swachh Bharat success: 4 P’s that made it possible, as India nears becoming open defecation free

More than 94% of rural households in the country have been provided toilets as of September 27 2018. (IE)

From being home to the highest number of open defecators in the world, India is now in the process of laying the claim to being an open defecation free nation, all in just last four years. Even many decades after independence the cumulative sanitation coverage in rural part of the country was just about 38%.

However, ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) on Independence Day in 2014, over 94% of rural households in the country have been provided toilets as of September 27 2018, according to the recent government portal of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G).

Therefore, in a short period of four years, more than 45 crore people in the country have stopped defecating in the open, and the government is confident that the entire country will be declared ODF much before the deadline of October 2, 2019.

What Triggered The Massive Transformation

Swachh Bharat Mission has achieved what all earlier sanitation programs put together could not achieve, Parameswaran Iyer, secretary of Ministry for Drinking Water and Sanitation, wrote in The Indian Express today. The credit for this revolution and transformation entirely goes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who put sanitation on the top of the country’s developmental agendas, soon after coming into power, Iyer said. There were four clear factors for making the mission a huge success- one big P and three small Ps, he explains.

Political Push: The first P is for the political push, which is also the most important factor. In his first address to the nation, PM Modi gave primary importance to cleanliness and sanitation and gave the country a time-bound goal to work towards achieving clean and ODF India by October 2, 2019. Till today, he is the chief communicator for the mission and continues to give significant prominence to SBM.

Public Finance: For the ambitious program, the government released funds in a time-bound manner. India’s rural sanitation budget in excess of $20 billion is the largest in the world. As part of the drive, the government provides financial incentive as well to too to economically and weaker sections across the country to build and use toilets at Rs 12,000 per eligible household.

Partnerships: The government has built several strategic partnerships to mainstream sanitation in all sectors, which have helped it achieve the goal. As part of the mission, all ministries all putting efforts to improve sanitation in their respective spheres of influence such as hospitals, schools, anganwadis, markets, highways and railways. Also, several developmental agencies and corporates have also participated in and supported the mission.

People’s participation: The mission has brought together all section of society from film stars to sportspersons to the common man. The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign kicked off from September 15 to October 2, 2018 by the PM Modi saw an estimated 150 to 200 million people joining the Jan Andolan. Right now, every village in the country has swachhagrahis and millions of volunteers work for swachhata with no official titles.

However, all could have been possible because of the political push that came from the top.