Sustainable Development with a fully circular economy as the new paradigm

By Ajay Shankar

The pace of technological transformation of our lives has been increasing exponentially. Ordinary people in advanced industrial economies have material comfort and consumption levels, unimaginable even a generation earlier. Developing countries aspire to catch up. But the impossibility of humanity continuing on the present trajectory of economic growth is becoming quite clear. If every human being on the planet were to achieve the consumption levels in the developed economies, the natural resources for this are just not available on our planet, Earth. We would need seven planet Earth which we do not have. Hence a massive course correction with sustainability as the primary goal is now unavoidable. Sustainable development with a fully circular economy has to become the new paradigm rather than growth in GDP.

The construct of humans being primarily rational economic agents pursuing higher incomes and consumption would have to give way. The present global market economy with firms seeking only profit maximisation would need to be reoriented towards achieving sustainability. Such fundamental changes do not happen easily. But they do. The key driver is change in the beliefs and attitudes of the elites as well as ordinary people. These then drive changes in society, institutions, and government and these can then be quite rapid. Our Mission LiFE initiative would generate momentum for societal change in lifestyle and consumption patterns. Under India’s Presidency of the G20, the Think 20 Taskforce would bring together stakeholders to evolve a consensus on this. The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) in February has mainstreaming sustainable development as its focus.

Over the last few years many nations have been declaring their intention to become net zero by 2050.The reality of the impending disaster from global warming requires that this date be brought forward with the bulk of the decarbonisation taking place over the next fifteen years in the advanced economies. The US and China, the two largest sources of carbon dioxide emissions, need to take leadership. Companies, including leading oil companies, are declaring their intention to become carbon neutral in response to public opinion. Firms across the world, including in India, see the value of their brands gaining with positive action on climate change. Financial institutions are feeling the pressure to altogether stop funding of fossil fuel investments and to increase the provision of ‘green or climate finance.’

Competitive technology development and cost reduction in the global economy gain momentum as the market size grows. We have seen this happen at amazing speed with solar power. In India the price of solar power fell from around seventeen to less than three rupees for a unit of electricity. Solar and wind are now the cheapest sources of electricity across the world. Global competition for cost reduction of green hydrogen is on. Green hydrogen offers great hope as a substitute for fossil fuels in sectors of the economy which cannot be electrified. Full decarbonisation of electricity is now feasible with the European Union and California setting 2035 as the year for achieving this. This would entail a ban on the production and sale of electricity from fossil fuels in 2035.

Where technology does not offer hope for decarbonisation, fossil fuel free substitutes would need to be developed. Even if these are not as good or are more expensive or both we would need the consensus to ban the fossil fuel product. The approach of banning a class of products is now being adopted for the internal combustion engine vehicles. Their sale would not be permitted in the UK from 2030 and the European Union from 2035. Electric vehicles would be the substitute and possibly hydrogen powered vehicles if they become cost competitive by then.

India has, in addition to global warming, other pressing challenges of sustainability which it cannot afford to neglect. The most important ones are the challenge of air pollution, the sustainable use of water and modernising waste management to prevent deterioration of the health of our water bodies and soils. Public debate, understanding and a consensus are a prerequisite for action. This process is gaining some momentum for air pollution. Water needs more attention. If overexploitation of ground water is getting the water table to go down, the solution lies in changing cropping patterns for sustainable use of ground water. Punjab and Haryana may need to stop growing rice. How to make this happen without reducing farmers’ incomes needs far more mainstream serious discussion than it is getting. We also need an institutional mechanism for water use efficiency along the lines of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) which has made India a global leader in energy efficiency.

The neglect of industrial non-biodegradable waste management is causing irrevocable damage. This is inadequately appreciated. The problem needs to get the highest priority. Plastics have got attention. But the chemicals-often carcinogenic- which are leeching into our soils, water bodies and the ground water — need micro level measurement, mapping and remedial action to prevent further irreversible damage at the earliest. Mainstreaming of the understanding among all stakeholders of all that is involved and at stake would drive action with the provision of requisite resources.

India, probably more than many other nations, faces acute challenges in making the transition to sustainable development across the wide spectrum where action is needed. Fortunately, the technologies and capacities for this are available. They are also affordable. Our ambition should be for a breakthrough in this decade. This can and should be achieved.

The author is a Distinguished Fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and former Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India



