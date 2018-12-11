  • Rajasthan

Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 10:19 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the resignation of economist Surjit Bhalla as part-time member of his Economic Advisory Council (EAC), the PMO said on Tuesday.

surjit bhallaA senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said his resignation would take effect from the same date.

The announcement of his resignation comes a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post. However, Bhalla said in a Twitter post that he had resigned from his post on December 1.

The announcement of his resignation comes a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post. However, Bhalla said in a Twitter post that he had resigned from his post on December 1.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 500 pts, Nifty below 10,350 as state election outcome weighs

“In his request, he had stated that he would be joining some other organisation,” the PMO official said.

Headed by NITI Aayog Member Bibek Debroy, other part-time members of the EAC-PM include economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi.

