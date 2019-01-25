Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said they have upheld the constitutional validity "in its entirety".
The court, however, said that related parties in the act should mean a person connected with the business.
The bench disposed of a batch of pleas filed by companies challenging various provisions of the IBC.
