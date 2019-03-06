Supreme Court seeks info on progress in scheme to promote EVs

Whereas NEMMP-2020 had envisioned that by 2020 India would adopt close to 7 million electric vehicles… as of January, 2019, only 0.263 million electric vehicles have been adopted in India pursuant to FAME India scheme”, the PIL, jointly filed by Centre for Public Interest Litigation, Common Cause and Sita Ram Jindal Foundation, said.

Even as the government has launched the second phase of the Fame-India scheme to promote electric vehicles recently with a three-year outlay of `10,000 crore, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to apprise it about the status of implementation.

Without issuing a formal notice, a bench led by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi sought the Centre’s response to the PIL, which has referred to the comprehensive National Electric Mobility Mission Plan, 2020 (NEMMP-2020) of the ministry of heavy industries, which was devised in 2015 to promote and incentivise electric vehicles.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India scheme (FAME India), meant for implementing the policy, has woefully failed in “adopting the recommendations of NEMMP-2020…the direct result of which is that the entire object of NEMMP-2020 stands defeated as is evident from the latest data made available by FAME India itself.

