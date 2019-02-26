Supreme Court says Adani Power eligible for carrying cost

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 5:17 AM

Supreme court ruled that the generating company is entitled to adjustment in its monthly tariff payment

A Bench led by justice RF Nariman while dismissed the appeals by Haryana discoms

Holding that Adani Power is eligible for carrying cost, the Supreme court ruled that the generating company is entitled to adjustment in its monthly tariff payment from the date on which the exemption notifications became effective.

A Bench led by justice RF Nariman while dismissing the appeals by Haryana discoms — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam — held that Article 13.4.1 of the PPA “makes it clear that adjustment in monthly tariff payment on account of change in law shall be effected from the date of the change in law, in case the change in law happens to be by way of adoption, promulgation, amendment, re-enactment or repeal of the law or change in law”.

ALSO READ: PM-KISAN: How record time fund transfer boosts Modi’s Digital India

It further said that if the change in law is on account of a change in interpretation of law by a judgment of a court or tribunal or governmental instrumentality, then the monthly tariff payment shall be effected from the date of the said order/judgment of the competent authority/tribunal or the governmental instrumentality and the case would fall under sub-clause (ii) of clause 4.1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Supreme Court says Adani Power eligible for carrying cost
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition