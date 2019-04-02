Supreme Court blow to IBC: RBI’s 12 Feb circular declared invalid

The stringent criteria for identifying bad loans and resolving them quickly has so far seen Rs 3 lakh crore coming back to the banks under the newly-formed IBC.

In a potential big setback to the much celebrated Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which is bringing defaulter corporate promoters to task and cleaning up banks’ massive NPAs, the Supreme Court has declared the RBI’s 12 February circular as unconstitutional. RBI’s 12 February circular had ruled that banks and lenders refer any loan account over Rs 2,000 crore under IBC if it is not resolved within 180 days of default.

A prominent lawyer, while declining to give a detailed comment, expressed ‘shock’. “It is truly unbelievable,” Bahram Vakil, founding partner, AZB & Partners told CNBC TV18. He also said that it would be a big setback to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The stringent criteria for identifying bad loans and resolving them quickly has so far seen Rs 3 lakh crore coming back to the banks under the newly-formed IBC.