Supplementary demands, CAG report presented in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 6:22 PM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday presented the vote-on-account for the year 2019-20 for four months from April 1 to July 31 this year.

The Assembly also paid tribute to the 40 martyrs of the terror attack at Pulwama. (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday presented the vote-on-account for the year 2019-20 for four months from April 1 to July 31 this year. The Assembly also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. With the Assembly elections due in later this year, Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the vote-on-account for four months to meet the state’s expenditure till a full-fledged budget is placed in the Assembly.

The deputy chief minister also presented the supplementary demands for 2018-19 and the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ended March 2017. Four government bills were also introduced on the inaugural day of the three-day Assembly session. Home Minister Kumar Waii introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act 2014.

Waii, who also holds the portfolio of Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Bill 2019. The Bill is aimed at making a legal framework and constitute a municipal corporation in the state. Tax & Excise Minister Jarkar Gamlin introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017. Education Minister Honchun Ngandam tabled the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Bill 2019 in order to make the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council functional.

The Assembly also paid tribute to the 40 martyrs of the terror attack at Pulwama. Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok condemned the attack saying the country would never forget the sacrifices of the CRPF jawans for the cause of the country. “We salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country,” the Speaker added. The members conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and observed two-minute silence in respected to the departed souls.

