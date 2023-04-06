scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sugar output falls 3% to 299.6 lakh tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23 mkt year

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh rose to 89 lakh tonnes during October 2022-March 2023 period from 87.5 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Written by PTI
sugar output, production, ISMA, industry body, sugar price
India's sugar production fell 3 per cent to 299.6 lakh tonnes. Image: Reuters

India’s sugar production fell 3 per cent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first six months of the 2022-23 marketing year ending September, according to industry body ISMA. Sugar output stood at 309.9 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The sugar marketing year runs from October-September. As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh rose to 89 lakh tonnes during October 2022-March 2023 period from 87.5 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Maharashtra’s sugar production fell to 104.2 lakh tonnes from 118.8 lakh tonnes, while output in Karnataka declined to 55.2 lakh tonnes from 57.2 lakh tonnes. ISMA has projected production for 2022-23 to 340 lakh tonnes against 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year. 

Also Read
More Stories on
Sugar price

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-04-2023 at 13:07 IST

Stock Market