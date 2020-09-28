  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sugar export deadline extended: Sugar millers may now export their quota till this date

By: |
September 28, 2020 1:41 PM

Amid a surplus sugar production, the government has allowed extension for the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar under the quota for the 2019-20 marketing year ending September.

sugarcane production, sugar miler, sugar exports, exports deadline, migrant workersSugar mills are still struggling to pay cane arrears of nearly Rs 16,000 crore, out of which the maximum dues are in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Sugar millers may now export sugar up to their allocated quota till December as the government has extended the deadline by three months, PTI reported citing a senior food ministry official. Amid a surplus sugar production, the government has allowed the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar under the quota for the 2019-20 marketing year ending September. Several mills faced logistic issues during the pandemic, therefore, it has been decided to give some more time till December for the millers to export their quota, Subodh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in the food ministry, told the agency.

The government is also providing Rs 6,268 crore subsidy for the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar during the current marketing year to liquidate surplus domestic stock and help mills in clearing huge sugarcane arrears to farmers, the report added. With a large-scale movement of migrant workers, the sugar harvest is expected to have been delayed as the industry is not automated and depends largely on manual harvesting.

Related News

Also Read: People prefer saving over taking loans; bank credit at half the last year’s rate, deposits in full swing

The harvest delays may also result in Indian mills producing sugar more slowly at a time when Brazilian sugar production will be winding down and large producer Thailand is harvesting its smallest crop in a decade, reducing the availability of sugar in the global market. However, the slow pace of crushing in India could support global prices that are trading near five-month high levels.

It is to be noted that the sugar mills are still struggling to pay cane arrears of nearly Rs 16,000 crore, out of which the maximum dues are in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The industry had earlier asked the government for help in settling their dues. Meanwhile, in an effort to help sugar factories in overcoming their losses, a top sugar federation in Maharashtra is encouraging factories to cut down on the sugar production on the back of the surplus stock and instead focus on ethanol production.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Sugar export deadline extended Sugar millers may now export their quota till this date
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Balancing balance sheet: Cesses, surcharges help window-dress govt accounts
2Gross market borrowing: Govt may opt for another hike, but only by November
3H-CNG: Modi Govt notifies norms for alternative fuels