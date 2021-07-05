Stronger recovery seen post September

However, a stronger recovery is expected post September once the vaccination drive makes more headway and as the festive season sets in.

Several parts of the economy are rebounding as the impact of the second wave of the pandemic wanes. However, a stronger recovery is expected post September once the vaccination drive makes more headway and as the festive season sets in.

It’s critical the services sector — a big employer — revives soon else consumption demand could continue to stay weak. The job market is showing some signs of improvement but with thousands of small businesses ravaged, millions have lost their livelihoods.

In the absence of private sector investments, which are sluggish and will stay so, it’s hard to see a meaningful number of employment opportunities being created in the near-term. Right now, even getting back to pre-pandemic levels of activity on key counts looks a stretch.