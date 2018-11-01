Strengthen NFRA to deal with challenges related to audit firms: Govt panel

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 3:43 AM

A government-appointed committee of experts has recommended measures to strengthen the operation of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to address contemporary challenges in relation to auditors, audit firms and networks operating in India, a government release has stated.

The committee was constituted in April following directions from the Supreme Court in a case regarding multinational accounting firms.

A government-appointed committee of experts has recommended measures to strengthen the operation of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to address contemporary challenges in relation to auditors, audit firms and networks operating in India, a government release has stated.
The committee has submitted its report on regulating audit firms and the networks to the government through the secretary of ministry of corporate affairs, Injeti Srinivas, on Wednesday.

The committee was constituted in April following directions from the Supreme Court in a case regarding multinational accounting firms. Anurag Agarwal, joint secretary at the ministry of corporate affairs, Sudhanshu Pandey, additional secretary at the commerce ministry and Ravinder, joint secretary at the department of industrial policy and promotion, were among the panel members.
The committee found establishment of the NFRA as a necessary institutional reform which would align the Indian audit landscape with the global position.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Strengthen NFRA to deal with challenges related to audit firms: Govt panel
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition