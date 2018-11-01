Strengthen NFRA to deal with challenges related to audit firms: Govt panel

The committee was constituted in April following directions from the Supreme Court in a case regarding multinational accounting firms.

A government-appointed committee of experts has recommended measures to strengthen the operation of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to address contemporary challenges in relation to auditors, audit firms and networks operating in India, a government release has stated.

The committee has submitted its report on regulating audit firms and the networks to the government through the secretary of ministry of corporate affairs, Injeti Srinivas, on Wednesday.

The committee was constituted in April following directions from the Supreme Court in a case regarding multinational accounting firms. Anurag Agarwal, joint secretary at the ministry of corporate affairs, Sudhanshu Pandey, additional secretary at the commerce ministry and Ravinder, joint secretary at the department of industrial policy and promotion, were among the panel members.

The committee found establishment of the NFRA as a necessary institutional reform which would align the Indian audit landscape with the global position.