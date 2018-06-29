Stock market: Beware of sure-shot investment tips, trial packs from scamsters

Beware of sure-shot investment tips, trial packs from scamsters

“We provide sure-shot stock market investment tips. Enjoy the free trial for 6 months. If you are satisfied, you can enroll for the premium investment tips package anytime.”

Have you received an email or SMS similar like this? Have you ever wondered how anyone could provide sure-shot tips? If they know a sure-shot investment tip, why do they reveal it, instead of investing and making money for themselves?

Let me reveal the secret behind the scam “Sure-shot Investment Tips” and why you should not fall prey for this.

The scamsters’ strategy

Scamsters usually pose as online stock market advisers. They somehow collect one lakh contact details to start with. Once these scamsters have one lakh retail investors’ email id or phone number, their scam activities will start.

The modus operandi is simple. They give tips. Say, in a particular month they will predict the market will go up or go down. Accordingly, their one lakh clients will react and invest according to the tips. It so happens that there is a 50:50 probability that the market will behave according to the tip. Either it will go down or go up. Hence these scamsters will inform half of their clients (say 50,000 clients) that the market will go up and the remaining half (another 50,000 clients) will be informed that the market will go down.

Developing satisfied clients

As the market will either go up or down, one group of 50,000 clients are going to be benefited. The scamsters then will focus on the 50,000 satisfied clients and will give a tip for the next month. They will divide the remaining 50,000 clients in two groups and to one group they will inform that the market is going up and to the remaining 25,000 clients that the market will go down. Again, one group of 25,000 clients will be benefited from the tip.

The scamsters will then ignore the group who did not benefit but focus on the group of 25,000 clients who had benefited. They will repeat the strategy by dividing them in two groups of 12,500 each and give them two opposite tips for the next month. One group of 12,500 clients will be benefited and the other 12,500 will not. The scamsters will now focus on the benefited group of 12,500. They will further divide this group of 12,500 satisfied clients in two groups of 6,250 each and offer them two opposite tips. One group of 6,250 will be further benefited on whom the scamsters will concentrate, ignoring the other group.

Developing devoted clients

They will again divide this group of very satisfied 6,250 clients into two groups of 3,125 each and repeat their strategy of giving two opposite tips for the next month. Again one group of 3,125 will further benefit and become very satisfied clients. The scamsters will divide these very satisfied 3,125 clients in two groups and give them opposite tips. Out of the 3,125 very satisfied clients, 1,562 clients will be benefited from this tip and will become devoted clients of the scamster.

What has happened in this process is that there are now 1,562 clients who have got six consecutive right tips from the scamsters and have made money in the process. They will be now even greedier to earn more money. The scamsters are actually waiting for this opportunity. They will introduce the paid version of the so-called “Sure-shot Investment Tips Package” to these 1,562 devoted clients and sell the paid version for a lumpsum amount. These devoted clients will continue to stick with the scamster till they have lost considerable amount of money.

The scamsters will collect another one lakh contacts and repeat the same scam again with the new contacts. Once their contact database is exhausted, they will create another investment tip website with a different brand name and start giving the trail package to the same database. This is how sure-shot investment tips scams are devised and scamsters take advantage of the greed of the clients, who they have manipulated to become so devoted. Don’t fall prey for these traps. If you want to avoid these kind of investment traps and be on the right financial track, then preparing an elaborate financial plan will be help.

By- Ramalingam Kalirajan, The writer is founder and director, Holistic Investment Planners

Source: Tax Guru