Steps for transparency: Andhra Pradesh moots judicial preview of bids in big tickets deal

Intervening during the discussion on the Bill, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this is a beginning for transparency in governance and it will erase the image of corruption the state has acquired by the misdeeds of the previous government.

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to set up a mechanism for judicial preview of the bidding for projects that are above Rs 100 crore with a view to bring in transparency. The Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Bill 2019 was passed by a thumping voice vote, said a statement from the CM’s office.

Intervening during the discussion on the Bill, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this is a beginning for transparency in governance and it will erase the image of corruption the state has acquired by the misdeeds of the previous government. The Bill will usher in change and will be a model for the country, the CM said.

Any work which is more than Rs 100 crore, even if it is split into fractions, will first be sent for a preview that will be done by a judge assigned by the high court. The judge would place the tender or work on public domain for one week and will seek the opinion from the people. The judge will then scrutinise the tender papers and then give final decision in eight days, during which time the judge will be provided with the required technical assistance and logistics, the chief minister said.

The entire process takes a fortnight and this is the transparency in governance which we have promised to the people, he said. The Bill has identified 25 sectors including Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) that could be considered by the judicial preview. The aim of the Bill is to create equal opportunity, cost and quality consciousness while developing infrastructure projects in the state.