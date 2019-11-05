Watch LIVE | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Express Adda: Steering economy out of slowdown

Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the Express Adda in Mumbai and addresses the most important challenges facing the Indian economy today.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the crucial ministry at a time when the Indian economy was reeling under worsening slowdown, exacerbated by fall in consumption. As steering the economy out of a deepening slowdown and putting it back on a high growth trajectory became the most important tasks ahead of the government, Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on bold economic reforms. She acceded to the industry’s long-standing demand of rationalising corporate taxes, and cut tax rate for domestic companies to 22 per cent and new domestic firms to 15 per cent, in a move to give impetus to industrial activity and spur economy. Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the Express Adda in Mumbai and addresses the most important challenges facing the Indian economy today.

