Steelmakers’ operating margin may fall 14-16% in H1 of this fiscal: Crisil

The operating margin of domestic primary steelmakers is estimated to fall to 14-16% in the first half of the current fiscal, compared with a decadal high of about 30% for the whole of last fiscal. This fall is due to high input costs, lower realisations and imposition of export duty on finished steel products, Crisil Ratings has said.

Margin pressure is expected to ease in the second half of this fiscal, led by lower production cost owing to declining raw material prices and steady realisations, backed by robust domestic demand. Operating margins are expected to be at 25% during the second half of this fiscal, thus putting the operating margin at 22-24% for the full fiscal. This would be 700-800 basis points (bps) lower year-on-year, but higher than the pre-pandemic average of about 20% logged between fiscals 2017 and 2020.

The first quarter of the fiscal witnessed significant decline in steel prices, despite high input costs. Though input prices have since corrected, its impact will be felt only towards the end of the second quarter, leading to a subdued first half Global coking coal, a key raw material comprising 40% of the production cost and usually imported by domestic steel manufacturers, has seen the price plummet from a historical high of ~$600 per tonne in March to ~$250 in August, due to improved supply from Australian mines and weakening demand from global steel producers. The price is expected to remain benign as supply improves and the global demand outlook remains weak.

Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings, said iron ore, sourced domestically and accounting for 15-20% of the production cost, has also shed more than 50% in price since May 2022 on account of increased domestic supply, due to imposition of an export duty of 50% on iron ore and 45% on pellets. The lower raw material prices, mainly global coking coal and domestic iron ore, may reduce production cost for domestic steelmakers by about 30% in the second half of this fiscal.