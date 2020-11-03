States’ farm Bills: Would they serve the stated purpose?

Most crops are being sold significantly below the MSP in the state, where central procurement is low.

The farm Bills passed by Rajasthan and Punjab assemblies are high on political rhetoric, but would potentially cost little to the state exchequers.

The Rajasthan government, for instance, would seriously punish buyers under contract farming (private firms) if they don’t pay farmers at least MSP rates, but wouldn’t put any such onerous obligation on itself (MSP compliance not compulsory for non-contract farming purchases). Most crops are being sold significantly below the MSP in the state, where central procurement is low.