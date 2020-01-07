State of Indian Economy: PM Modi meets Mukesh Ambani, Tata, Sunil Mittal, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra and others

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met renowned industrialists, including Ratan Tata, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Amabani and Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, and is learnt to have discussed ways to arrest the ongoing economic slowdown, attract private invetsments and boost job creation.

Modi’s latest meeting follows his series of parleys with various stakeholders, including captains of industry, electronics players and textile and garment companies, in recent weeks as well as a two-day brain-storming meeting with the council of ministers and important secretaries on January 3 and 4. The scores of meetings assume importance in the backdrop of growth having tattered to a six-and-a-half-year low of 4.5% in the September quarter and other key indicators, including industrial production, exports and credit growth, continuing to falter.

Recently, in another meeting with industrialists, Modi is understood to have sought specific inputs on what policies are working and what are not. In the meeting with ministers and secretaries last week, he reviewed the state of the economy and the vision documents of various ministries for the next five years.

Other industrilists who attended Monday’s meeting with the Prime Minister were Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, AM Naik, Anil Agarwal and Venu Srinivasan.

Some of the ideas presented in the meetings in recent weeks are expected to find mention in the next Budget. These meetings also focus on ways to boost private investments and help India turn into a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

The economy is going through a critical phase. Already, citing growth concerns, Moody’s recently trimmed India’s sovereign rating outlook to “negative” from “stable”.