Start-ups, ecommerce, info-tech services boost private equity, venture capital

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 2:11 PM

Private equity and venture capital investments in the country stood at USD 20.5 billion across 786 transactions in 2018.

Sebi, trading, risk management framework, equity derivatives, Margin Period of Risk , futures & optionsIn terms of the size of investments, the sharp increase in the PE and VC funding was due to 47 deals valued at USD 100 million or greater.

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in the country stood at USD 20.5 billion across 786 transactions in 2018 on account of tech-enabled start-ups, e-commerce and information technology-enabled services, according to a report by Grant Thornton. The funding in 2018 was the same as the investment in the preceding year, the assurance, tax and advisory firm said.

“The top trending themes during the year were revival of start-ups, continued uptick in control deals and larger bets, and increased focus of sovereign wealth funds towards Indian assets. Start-ups accounted for 59 per cent of the total PE investments recorded in 2018 by values and 26 per cent by volume,” said Vrinda Mathur, partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.

In terms of the size of investments, the sharp increase in the PE and VC funding was due to 47 deals valued at USD 100 million or greater, including six deals worth over USD 500 million. Big-ticket investments were driven by complex deal structures, PE-backed merger and acquisition, later-stage funding and the inflated start-up valuations, it said.

Further, the report said it is not unusual to witness high levels of public spending in election years and it may push investments in rural and infrastructure-related sectors in the near term.
The core sectors may not get impacted as most mid-market investments take a long-term bet on growth potential, the report said.

Consequently, PE deal volumes are expected to pick up in the second half of the year with 2020 expected to be the year of the highest volumes of PE investments.
The report focuses on the PE and VC industry in India and has been produced in association with the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), an organisation that works towards promotion of PE and VC firms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Start-ups, ecommerce, info-tech services boost private equity, venture capital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition