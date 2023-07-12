Standards notified for lighters, water bottles to curb imports

To curb imports and encourage local manufacturing the government has notified Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for flame lighters and potable water bottles, a statement said on Tuesday.

“The QCOs on Potable Water Bottles’ and ‘Flame-Producing Lighters’ will come into effect six months from the date of notification,” the statement issued by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade said.

The standards will be applicable on both domestic manufacturers and imports. On June 29, the directorate general of foreign trade had prohibited imports of lighters costing below Rs 20 a piece.

The most commonly used frame lighters for cigarettes are imported at the cost of Rs 3-4 a piece and retail for Rs 10-20.

“The QCO for ‘Potable water bottles’ mandates compulsory certification under the appropriate IS Standard for the production and import of potable water bottles made of copper, stainless steel, or aluminium,” the statement said.

“The QCO for ‘Flame-Producing Lighter’ mandates compulsory certification under IS Standards for ‘Safety Specification for Lighters’, and ‘Safety Specifications for Utility Lighters’, for the Flame lighters manufactured for domestic market or imported into India,” it added..

To support the domestic micro and small industries, relaxations have been granted in terms of the timeline for implementing the QCO. DPIIT in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards has initiated the development of 64 new QCOs, covering 317 product standards.

With the notification of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products are. The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment up to two years or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. For repeat offences the fine goes up to `5 lakh minimum and can extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles.