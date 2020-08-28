Soybean processors body anticipates 12% crop loss in MP on heavy rains

There is no widespread attack of yellow mosaic virus, although some areas have been affected. Farmers are being advised to take suitable protection measures to minimise the yield loss.
The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) anticipates a crop damage of 10-12% on account of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Based on a survey undertaken by the industry body in the rain-hit areas of the state, the SOPA said the most affected districts are Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar, Sehore, Harda, Shajapur, Mandsaur and Neemuch. Some damage is seen at other places also.
The early sown crop is the most affected. The maximum damage is seen in JS-9560, JS2029, JS-9305 and some non-notified local varieties.
Soyabean has been planted on 58.3 lakh hectare in Madhya Pradesh this kharif season, an increase of 12% over last year’s 51.95 lakh hectare. The damage is mostly caused by sudden, very heavy rains and variation in temperature, creating a congenial environment for large-scale attack of dormant Rhizoctonia aerial blight (RAB) and anthracnose (pod blight), which infect the soybean crop. Some damage has also been caused by stemfly.
There is no widespread attack of yellow mosaic virus, although some areas have been affected. Farmers are being advised to take suitable protection measures to minimise the yield loss.
