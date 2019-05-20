Soon, use new Rs 10 notes with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das signature; key things to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it will shortly issue new Rs 10 notes on Monday, with the signature of governor\u00a0Shaktikanta Das.\u00a0The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 10 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, the central bank said in a statement. "All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," RBI noted in the statement.\u00a0In April this year, RBI had announced the issuance of\u00a0Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) series with the signature of current governor Shaktikanta Das.\u00a0 Also read:\u00a0Sensex, Nifty see best day in 10 years on Modi\u2019s exit poll win, Nifty Bank hits record; key things to know Issue of \u20b910 Denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Shaktikanta Das,. \u2014 ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 20, 2019 The new\u00a0Rs 200 note has a motif Sanchi Stupa while Rs 500 note has Red Fort as the overarching theme for the new notes. Further, the notes also have a logo of Swachh Bharat with the slogan- 'Ek Kadam Swacchta ki Aur'. Continuing the previous trend, the changed currency will have an image of Mahatma Gandhi. Also, the denominational number along with Rupee symbol is featured in colour-changing ink (green-blue).\u00a0The central bank had also announced that it will issue new banknotes of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das. The new currency notes of Rs 20 has the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's rich cultural heritage. As in the case of Rs 10, the notes issued in the past will continue to remain legal tender.\u00a0 Notably, Shaktikanta Das took over as the governor of the apex bank in December-18, following the exit of Urjit Patel. Shaktikanta\u00a0Das's appointment for a period of three years, came after Patel resigned amid a rift between the government at the centre and the RBI on a host of issues.