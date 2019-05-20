Soon, use new Rs 10 notes with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das signature; key things to know

Updated: May 20, 2019 5:43:17 PM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it will shortly issue new Rs 10 notes on Monday, with the signature of governor Shaktikanta Das.

reserve bank of india rbi plans to detect and prevent online frauds by data analytics?All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender,? RBI noted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it will shortly issue new Rs 10 notes on Monday, with the signature of governor Shaktikanta Das. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 10 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, the central bank said in a statement. “All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender,” RBI noted in the statement. In April this year, RBI had announced the issuance of Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) series with the signature of current governor Shaktikanta Das. 

The new Rs 200 note has a motif Sanchi Stupa while Rs 500 note has Red Fort as the overarching theme for the new notes. Further, the notes also have a logo of Swachh Bharat with the slogan– ‘Ek Kadam Swacchta ki Aur’. Continuing the previous trend, the changed currency will have an image of Mahatma Gandhi. Also, the denominational number along with Rupee symbol is featured in colour-changing ink (green-blue). The central bank had also announced that it will issue new banknotes of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das. The new currency notes of Rs 20 has the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country’s rich cultural heritage. As in the case of Rs 10, the notes issued in the past will continue to remain legal tender. 

Notably, Shaktikanta Das took over as the governor of the apex bank in December-18, following the exit of Urjit Patel. Shaktikanta Das’s appointment for a period of three years, came after Patel resigned amid a rift between the government at the centre and the RBI on a host of issues.

