Some states pitch for relaxation in fiscal deficit target to 4% to boost consumption

Faced with a sharp slowdown in economic growth and tax revenues, many states, including Kerala and Bihar, on Wednesday asked the Centre to relax the prudential fiscal deficit limit from 3% to 4% of GDP.

“The biggest take home from pre-Budget discussion of FMs is suggestion by Bihar and Kerala to raise the fiscal deficit limit to 4%. It was agreed to by a large number of states. In the current year, real expenditure of states will decline — a crazy macro outcome in time of recession,” Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac tweeted after the meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In another tweet, Isaac said: “Cutting across political divide State FMs demand raising fiscal deficit, larger central allocation for programs Ayushman Bharat, social pensions and MGNREGS, support to farmers, interest subvention to SHGs and streamlining of central devolution to avoid ways and means crisis.”

According to the 14th Finance Commission report, states could avail an additional fiscal deficit of 0.5% if states’ debt-GSDP ratio is less than or equal to 25% in the preceding year and interest payment/revenue receipts (IP/RR) is less than or equal to 10% in the preceding year.

If the above norms are to be applied, not many states would be eligible for the relaxation as many as 20 states have estimated to have debt-GSDP ratio of over 25% in FY20 while 13 states have estimated IP/RR ratio of more than 10%. Both Kerala and Bihar have debt-GSDP ratio of over 30%. While Bihar’s IP/RR ratio was below 10%, it was 15.6% for Kerala.

A senior central government official said it was critical to focus on growth first than maintaining fiscal prudence. “We will see how much space we have within FRBM limits for fiscal slippage,” the official said.

Constrained by a big dip in tax revenue growth, state governments curbed their capital expenditure in the first half of the current financial year, a move that could foil the Centre’s bid to aggressively deploy public capex to partly compensate for the delay in the revival of the private investment cycle. Tax revenue growth of the 17 states reviewed by FE was 2.4% in H1FY20, compared with 13.8% a year ago.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia raised the issue of stagnation of share in central taxes for union territories with legislature since 2001-02. “The government of NCT of Delhi is only getting grants in lieu of share in central taxes and that too has been kept stagnant at Rs. 325 crore since 2001-02 while all other states get an enhanced share in central taxes every year,” he said in his submission to Sitharaman.

West Bengal’s finance minister Amit Mitra said budgetary resources amounting to Rs. 7,300 crore for cyclone have not reached the state. He also said social expenditure needs to increase through budgetary provisions, especially at a time when “stagflation is knocking at our doors”.

Further, he said that this has never happened in the history of India and we are very concerned that the next budget may not address it.