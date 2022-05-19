Some progress made but miles to go: State of Inequality in India Report

The State of Inequality in India Report concedes that while earnings have risen over the years, the benefits of that growth have largely remained concentrated and this has marginalised the poor further, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi.

While progress has been made in various indicators —- from improved labour participation (pre-Covid), health infrastructure and enrolment ratio of students to child mortality — wealth concentration has worsened. A 44.4% wealth concentration in the highest quintile in urban areas is contrasted with a meagre 7.1% concentration in that in rural India.