Solid support: Paddy procurement up 18%; 33% jump in Punjab

By: |
February 8, 2021 9:06 AM

Paddy purchases by state run agencies, including FCI for the 2020-21 crop year, was up 17.6% on year, or 91% of the annual target as on February 4

paddy procurent, paddy msp, increase in paddy procurement, paddy price in PunjabThe sharpest increase in procurement of paddy is reported in Punjab

Even as agitating farmers apprehend undermining of the MSP system, the government has stepped up procurement of crops. Paddy purchases by state run agencies, including FCI for the 2020-21 crop year, was up 17.6% on year, or 91% of the annual target as on February 4.

The sharpest increase in procurement is reported in Punjab (up 33.2%).

