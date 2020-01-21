Social Mobility Index: India ranked at lowly 76, Denmark tops charts

Published: January 21, 2020 4:27:49 AM

India has been ranked very low at 76th place out of 82 countries on a new Social Mobility Index compiled by the World Economic Forum, while Denmark has topped the charts.

social mobolity index, wef rankingThe social mobility score seeks to measure parameters necessary for creating societies where every person has the same opportunity to fulfil his potential in life irrespective of socioeconomic background.

India has been ranked very low at 76th place out of 82 countries on a new Social Mobility Index compiled by the World Economic Forum, while Denmark has topped the charts. The social mobility score seeks to measure parameters necessary for creating societies where every person has the same opportunity to fulfil his potential in life irrespective of socioeconomic background. Among the world’s large emerging economies, the Russian Federation is the most socially mobile of the Brics grouping, ranking 39th.

Related News

Next is China at 45th, followed by Brazil (60th), India (76th) and South Africa (77th).

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Social Mobility Index India ranked at lowly 76 Denmark tops charts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IMF slightly revises downwards growth outlook for global economy
2India among top 10 FDI recipients, attracts $49 bn inflows in 2019: UN report
3WEF 2020: From delicacies to delicate questions – India generating interest for all