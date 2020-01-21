Social Mobility Index: India ranked at lowly 76, Denmark tops charts

The social mobility score seeks to measure parameters necessary for creating societies where every person has the same opportunity to fulfil his potential in life irrespective of socioeconomic background.

India has been ranked very low at 76th place out of 82 countries on a new Social Mobility Index compiled by the World Economic Forum, while Denmark has topped the charts. The social mobility score seeks to measure parameters necessary for creating societies where every person has the same opportunity to fulfil his potential in life irrespective of socioeconomic background. Among the world’s large emerging economies, the Russian Federation is the most socially mobile of the Brics grouping, ranking 39th.

Next is China at 45th, followed by Brazil (60th), India (76th) and South Africa (77th).