Smart power meters: Government defers deadline to FY22-end

The latest amendment to the tariff policy proposed by the Central government, however, has removed such deadlines for smart meter installations.

After going slow on the December 2019 target for installing smart meters for electricity consumers, the power ministry said on Monday that all meters across the country would be ‘smart prepaid’ by the end of FY22. Keeping in mind the rising share of intermittent generation sources such as wind and solar power, the tariff policy, 2016 had mandated installation of smart meters for every connection by the end of 2019. However, according to the government’s UDAY portal, only 1.6% of the target 2.4 crore connections have been equipped with smart meters till date.

The latest amendment to the tariff policy proposed by the Central government, however, has removed such deadlines for smart meter installations. The draft version of the proposed amendments said electricity supply shall shift from “a post paid basis to pre-paid basis” within three years. “Accordingly, the meters will be smart meter in a pre-paid mode for bigger consumers and simple pre-paid meter for smaller consumers,” it added.

Power minister RK Singh had earlier said extensive penetration of pre-paid and smart meters would change the “ecosystem of electricity” by making power connection viable for the poor. Additionally, large scale rollout of smart meters is also seen to reduce the aggregate technical and commercial losses of state-owned power distribution companies by improving billing and collection through removal of manual intervention and reducing meter tampering by consumers. The quality parameters for smart meters have already been finalised by the Central Electricity Authority and the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The auction for 50 lakh smart meters held by EESL last year had discovered a price of Rs 2,500 per unit. A recent report, jointly prepared by PFC Consulting and Tata Power Delhi Distribution, estimates the overall capex of smart meters (including ancillary infrastructure cost) at Rs 3,000– 3,500 per unit.