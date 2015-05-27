Small farmers crucial for food security: Syngenta

Small and marginal farmers will have to play a vital role in improving food security and sustainable rural livelihood for the global population, a senior official with agri major Syngenta has said. “Millions of farmers with small land holdings across Asia and Africa would play a crucial role in ensuring food security to ever rising global population,” Christoph Mader, member, Executive Board, Syngenta, told FE in Milan during the global event, Expo Milano.

Mader said there has to be region specific strategies for increasing crop output in many Asian and African countries.

He said that adopting ‘one model fits all’ will be naive and this approach is not going to help the world in increasing food production in the future.

“We are committed to finding sustainable solutions to how to feed a rapidly growing world population. The fact that there are different viewpoints on this issue makes it all the more important for a wider public to engage with the various approaches to find solutions,” Mader said.

He said the company, which has a significant presence in India, is focusing on emerging markets in Asia and Africa and trying to help small farmers through bringing in better seeds and technology. He also stressed that Expo Milano, being hosted in Milan from May 1 to October 1 this year, will help debate the issue of ensuring food security to global population. Syngenta has taken a space within the Swiss pavilion from May 1 to June 12, 2015, in the expo where the company would highlight the challenges of food security and showcase the importance of innovation and partnership.

