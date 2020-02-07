Small agri warehouses must be on board for 100% geo-tagging

Geo-tagging of warehouses is key to repealing the Essential Commodities Act, which is considered a major stumbling block in the growth of the agriculture sector.
The government will have to bring all stakeholders, including small ones having one-two warehouses, in a mission mode project in next two years to achieve 100% geo-tagging of agricultural warehouses and cold storages with estimated 162 million tonne capacity across the country. Geo-tagging of warehouses is key to repealing the Essential Commodities Act, which is considered a major stumbling block in the growth of the agriculture sector.
“Most of the warehousing companies in the organised sector have already geo-tagged their entire operation managing through their own software. Through developing a proper technology, these companies can be integrated with the government-promoted software. But the real challenge will be to bring small warehouses in the proposed plan,” said Sandeep Sabharwal, CEO of SLCM group.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.