Small agri warehouses must be on board for 100% geo-tagging

Most of the warehousing companies in the organised sector have already geo-tagged their entire operation managing through their own software. (Representational image)

The government will have to bring all stakeholders, including small ones having one-two warehouses, in a mission mode project in next two years to achieve 100% geo-tagging of agricultural warehouses and cold storages with estimated 162 million tonne capacity across the country. Geo-tagging of warehouses is key to repealing the Essential Commodities Act, which is considered a major stumbling block in the growth of the agriculture sector.

“Most of the warehousing companies in the organised sector have already geo-tagged their entire operation managing through their own software. Through developing a proper technology, these companies can be integrated with the government-promoted software. But the real challenge will be to bring small warehouses in the proposed plan,” said Sandeep Sabharwal, CEO of SLCM group.