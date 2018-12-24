Slowing GDP growth cause for concern, says Kaushik Basu

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 8:57 PM

Distress in some sectors of the economy has slowed India's GDP growth, the consequences of which could be "far reaching", former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu said Monday.

GDP growth, Kaushik Basu, indian economy, gross domestic growth, farm loan waiverThe country’s economy grew at 7.1 per cent in July-September, the lowest in three quarters, according to the latest government data.

Distress in some sectors of the economy has slowed India’s GDP growth, the consequences of which could be “far reaching”, former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu said Monday. Basu, who was conferred the degree of Doctor of Literature (honoris causa) at the convocation of Jadavpur University here, told reporters that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate has “slowed down” in recent times as “distress was being witnessed” in some sectors. “This has resulted in a decrease in job creation and it is a cause for concern,” he said.

Basu, the former World Bank chief economist, said distress has been “very much visible in the agriculture sector” as the “condition of farmers is bad”. The country’s economy grew at 7.1 per cent in July-September, the lowest in three quarters, according to the latest government data. Stating that the slowdown may continue for six months to one year and its consequences could be “far reaching”, Basu said the government needs to pay attention to the condition of people in villages. Basu said the agriculture sector is still feeling the effects of demonetisation, while other sectors had factored in the note ban to a large extent.

Also read| No more 12%, 18% GST slab? Here’s what FM Jaitley says could happen

“Many farmers who had resorted to heavy borrowings in the December 2016-January 2017 period could not tide over the situation as yet. The distress in the agri sector is very much there,” the economist said. Asked about farm loan waiver, Basu said it was needed in India because of “special circumstances”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Slowing GDP growth cause for concern, says Kaushik Basu
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition