Slowdown is temporary, historic opportunity for Indian businesses in next decade, says Mukesh Ambani

Terming current economic slowdown as temporary, Asia’s richest man and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that it was caused by external turbulence. “As we move into next decade, I am very optimistic and I think while we have seen temporary pains and the leadership that finance minister provided we’re just going to get out of it until external turbulence hit us, but I am very very optimistic,” Mukesh Ambani said after being presented with the ‘Iconic Business Leader of the Decade’ award by CNBC-TV18.

He further said that in the coming decade Indian businesses have a historic opportunity to scale new heights and drive India to be among the top three economies of the world. While thanking the jury, Ambani said “For me, the only iconic leader has been my father, Dhirubhai Ambani. He taught us that we have to dream big, big for reliance and bigger for India”. While appreciating the young leaders of Reliance, he dedicated the ‘Iconic Business Leader of the Decade’ award to his father and the young leaders of Reliance, who have transformed the company in the last decade.

In the last four decades, Reliance started off as a textile company, transformed it into a petrochemical chemical company and then into a refining and energy company, Ambani added saying that “In the last decade, we have built a world-scale retail and consumer tech business. And this transformation really belongs to the young leaders of Reliance”.

Meanwhile, Deepak Parekh was felicitated with the lifetime achievement award. Along with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das and Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Pawan Goenka were among the guests at the award function.

Meanwhile, according to the ninth edition of the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, Mukesh Ambani was ranked ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of worth $67 billion (Rs 48.4 lakh crore).