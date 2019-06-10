Slowdown in global trade adversely affects economic growth, says Piyush Goyal

Published: June 10, 2019 3:37:13 PM

The issues were discussed during the minister's bilateral meetings with countries including Japan, the US, UK, China, France, Singapore, Korea, Spain, Canada, EU, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Chile and Australia.

Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal

Slowdown in global trade and investment is of serious concern as it adversely affects economic growth, development and job creation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. He has called for de-escalating trade tensions and reviving confidence in the rules-based multilateral trading system.

“The minister held a series of bilateral talks with a number of countries on the side lines of the two-day G20 Ministerial on Trade and Digital Economy in Tsukuba, Japan, on 8-9 June,” the commerce ministry said in a statement Monday. During the meetings, the minister has emphasised the need for reciprocal market access for Indian products.

