  • MORE MARKET STATS

Slowdown in G20 trade restriction measures as COVID-19 impacts world economy: WTO report

By: |
November 18, 2020 10:36 PM

The report "shows a slowdown in the number and coverage of trade restrictive and trade-facilitating measures on goods implemented by G20 countries between mid-May and mid-October 2020", it added.

It was primarily as a result of the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.It was primarily as a result of the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

There is a slowdown in the number of trade restrictive as well as facilitative measures on goods implemented by G-20 member countries between mid-May and mid-October, due to the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a WTO report.

The WTO’s latest Trade Monitoring Report on G20 trade measures also said that although world trade had already been slowing before the pandemic, merchandise exports in nominal US dollar terms fell 21 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Related News

The report “shows a slowdown in the number and coverage of trade restrictive and trade-facilitating measures on goods implemented by G20 countries between mid-May and mid-October 2020”, it added. It was primarily as a result of the sharp decline in overall global trade since the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

WTO Deputy Director-General Yonov Frederick Agah said that while the number of new trade-restricting measures was modest, the fact remains that restrictions that have accumulated since 2009 are weighing on over a 10th of G20 imports.

“Now, more than ever, G20 governments must continue to work together,” Agah said.

G20 members include India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, the UK, and the US.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Slowdown in G20 trade restriction measures as COVID-19 impacts world economy WTO report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vivad Se Vishwas scheme garners Rs 72,480 cr tax to govt so far
2How new LTC exemption can support economic recovery; GST collections, digital usage may get a boost
3Indian economy will see double-digit growth next fiscal: Arvind Virmani