Slow start: Activity shows signs of stalling

Business resumption is showing signs of stalling again in October.

Business resumption is showing signs of stalling again in October.

The labour market remains weak with the participation rate inching down further (to 40.6% from 40.8% in the previous week) and unemployment rate still high at 7.7%.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.