Skill India Mission partners with Facebook to train youth and entrepreneurs with digital skills

Advent of the digital economy has helped improve access to services and information where traditional channels have not been able to deliver. Earlier this week, Facebook and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) entered into a strategic partnership in Bhubaneswar to empower youth and entrepreneurs with digital skills in India.

The partnership will enable the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship to incorporate Facebook’s training on digital marketing skills in its courses besides providing trainees with access to local, domestic and international markets. The programme includes courses on digital marketing, online safety and financial literacy in regional languages with Facebook master trainers nominated by the NSDC. This will upskill job seekers and increase their prospects of employment.

Addressing a key challenge faced by NSDC, the partnership will also enable trainees to have access to Facebook’s Jobs tool to search easily for job openings through their mobile phones while controlling the sharing of information with prospective employers.

Dharmendra Pradhan, minister for petroleum and natural gas and for skill development and entrepreneurship, said, “Under the Skill India Mission we are able to annually skill/reskill/upskill close to one crore youth in the country through central government programmes. This partnership with Facebook aims to leverage the digital opportunity which can assist in creating a market place for many businesses and service offerings for candidates getting trained under our skill ecosystem, and also act as an information kiosk for knowledge sharing.”