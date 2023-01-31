Skill gaps, sustainable financing of social security to top G-20 employment agenda

Addressing global skill gaps, sustainable financing of social security and the rising gig and platform economy and social protection will be the three key priority areas of discussion of the first meeting of the employment working group (EWG) of the G20.

The EWG will be meeting in Jodhpur between February 2 and 4, which will be attended by delegates from over 19 countries.

A significant outcome of the deliberation would be an international skill gap mapping portal for assessment of skill demand as well as a framework for skills and qualifications harmonisation with common taxonomies. This would be especially significant for India, which is hoping that its skilling programme would help its workers get jobs abroad.

“Along with the key deliberations, a panel discussion has been organised on the sidelines to discuss on global skills and qualifications harmonisation, frameworks for common skill taxonomies on the first day,” said an official statement.

Other key issues to be taken up at the meeting include enhanced national statistical capacities to capture gig and platform work and aid in effective data collection as well as policy options, based on social insurance and tax-financed schemes, for sustainable financing of social security.

“The G20 countries represent close to 85% of the world GDP, three fourth of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The EWG under the Indian presidency of G20 has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for all,” said labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

The first meeting of the EWG will be followed by three more rounds of meetings in April in Guwahati, June in Geneva and July in Indore, which will culminate in the G-20 labour ministers’ meeting on July 21 and the release of an outcome document.