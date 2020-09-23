Skewed system: Power subsidies refuse to go away

Alas, no state has strictly followed this; industrial and commercial consumers continue to be over-burdened, at the cost of the country’s economic competitiveness.

The National Tariff Policy, 2016 caps cross-subsidy among electricity consumers at 20% of average of cost of supply.

