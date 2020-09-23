  • MORE MARKET STATS

Skewed system: Power subsidies refuse to go away

By: |
September 23, 2020 10:21 AM

The National Tariff Policy, 2016 caps cross-subsidy among electricity consumers at 20% of average of cost of supply.

Power subsidies, National Tariff Policy 2016, electricity consumers, industrial electricity consumers, economyAlas, no state has strictly followed this; industrial and commercial consumers continue to be over-burdened, at the cost of the country’s economic competitiveness.

The National Tariff Policy, 2016 caps cross-subsidy among electricity consumers at 20% of average of cost of supply.

Related News

Alas, no state has strictly followed this; industrial and commercial consumers continue to be over-burdened, at the cost of the country’s economic competitiveness.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Skewed system Power subsidies refuse to go away
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian cardamom output to fall due to floods, dry spell: DASD
2Summer crop seen at record 144.52 MT, boosts FY21 sector prospects
3Labour Codes empower states to suspend rules for specified periods in public interest